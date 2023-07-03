Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say they’re investigating an officer involved shooting at Perry County Memorial Hospital.

It happened around 12:50 a.m. Monday.

Troopers said at a Monday morning news conference that several agencies were called for a disturbance.

During an exchange of gunfire, troopers say both the suspect, 34-year-old Sean Hubert, and 47-year-old Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn were shot and killed.

Sgt. Glenn was a more than 20 year veteran of the department.

Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn
Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn(tellcity.in.gov)

Sgt. John Davis spoke with us live on 14 News Sunrise, which you can see here:

ISP discuss officer involved shooting

Shortly before 6:15 a.m. we could see a coroner’s vehicle and a long line of law enforcement vehicles leaving the hospital.

Troopers say all medical services are closed at the hospital at this time.

The emergency room is the only service.

Anyone with a medical emergency should enter the emergency room from the south entrance.

In the past, Tell City Police shared photos of Sgt. Glenn with her father, retired Sgt. Bob Glenn. One was from 1997, and one was from last year.

Sgt. Heather Glenn and retired Sgt. Bob Glenn in 1997
Sgt. Heather Glenn and retired Sgt. Bob Glenn in 1997(Tell City Police)
Sgt. Heather Glenn and retired Sgt. Bob Glenn in 2022.
Sgt. Heather Glenn and retired Sgt. Bob Glenn in 2022.(Tell City Police)

Tell City announced fireworks have been canceled for Monday night.

Here’s a report from about 5:45 a.m. on Sunrise:

Officer involved shooting investigation underway at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital.

Previous report from 14 News Sunrise at 4:30:

ISP: Shooting investigation underway at Perry County Memorial Hospital

