Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say they’re investigating an officer involved shooting at Perry County Memorial Hospital.

It happened around 12:50 a.m. Monday.

Troopers said at a Monday morning news conference that several agencies were called for a disturbance.

During an exchange of gunfire, troopers say both the suspect, 34-year-old Sean Hubert, and 47-year-old Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn were shot and killed.

Sgt. Glenn was a more than 20 year veteran of the department.

Shortly before 6:15 a.m. we could see a coroner’s vehicle and a long line of law enforcement vehicles leaving the hospital.

Troopers say all medical services are closed at the hospital at this time.

The emergency room is the only service.

Anyone with a medical emergency should enter the emergency room from the south entrance.

In the past, Tell City Police shared photos of Sgt. Glenn with her father, retired Sgt. Bob Glenn. One was from 1997, and one was from last year.

Tell City announced fireworks have been canceled for Monday night.

