Man found dead behind south side home Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police say a man was found dead behind a home on the city’s south side Sunday evening.

First responders say they were called to a home in the 800 block of W Crieghton Avenue around 8 p.m. Sunday. They say the call referred to someone being “unconscious and unresponsive” in the home’s backyard.

They said when they arrived, the man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

The man’s identity and cause of death are still unknown, and officials say the Allen County Coronber’s Office will later release that information.

The incident is still under investigation by police.

