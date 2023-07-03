Intermittent lane restrictions planned for southwest Fort Wayne roads

By Evan Harris
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - More construction coming to the Fort Wayne area means more lane restrictions.

City leaders say a road resurfacing project will begin on the city’s southwest side and is set to be in phases. They say the first phase of this project includes:

  • Dicke Road between Covington Road and Aboite Center Road
  • Aboite Center Road between E Saddle Drive and Winterfield Run
  • Homestead Road between Aboite Center Road and Covington Road

Officials say the project is set to begin Wednesday, July 5, and is scheduled to be completed Friday, July 14.

Starting July 12, there will also be a road closure at the Covington Road bridge for repaving.

SEE DETAILS: Covington Road bridge over I-69 will close for repairs

