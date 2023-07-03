As independent hospitals become increasingly rare, Adams Memorial celebrates 100 years

DECATUR, Ind. (WPTA) - In the early 1920s, voters approved construction of the first hospital in Adams County, located along High Street in Decatur.

“I think about the challenges they had then in starting the first hospital in Adams County, that they had to have staff, and they needed to have physicians,” Adams Memorial Hospital CEO Dr. Scott Smith remarked. “I think about the challenges we face now... A lot of similarities.”

On the third floor of the new Adams Memorial Hospital, built in 2005, Dr. Scott Smith reflected on the hospital’s history, 100 years later.

“In healthcare nowadays, we talk a lot about creating access for the community, and that’s exactly what they did in 1921 with opening the first hospital in the county.”

A point of pride for those with the hospital is that it’s remained independent all this time.

“In the 1920s when they opened the first hospital, that was the goal. To have a county hospital.”

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, out of 130 hospitals in Indiana, 25 are government-run.

That’s an almost 50 percent decline since 1999.

21Alive’s Krista Miller asked Dr. Smith if it’s feasible to remain an independent hospital.

His answer?

“Absolutely.”

Smith points to the construction in 2005 of a new hospital as evidence of the county’s commitment to Adams Memorial, both then and for years to come.

“The advantage of remaining independent and being a county hospital is that we make our decisions locally. So when you have that focus, the decisions are clear.”

To celebrate 100 years, hospital staff are completing 100 service projects in the county.

In addition, the hospital will host a celebration in Decatur Monday, July 3rd, with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic.

Festivities will begin at 6 p.m. at the Madison Street Plaza.

The Philharmonic’s Patriotic Pops performance will start at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.