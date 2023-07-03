Huntington Mayor files bid for second term

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - Independent candidate Richard Strick has filed to seek a second term as Huntington’s Mayor.

Strick was first elected as mayor in 2019 after representing District 3 on the Huntington Common Council. According to the City’s website, Strick attended Huntington University, focusing on cross-cultural and religious studies.

A release sent by Strick’s campaign on Monday says he has gathered enough signatures of registered voters to run as an independent candidate, getting 174 of the required 79 signatures. Each vote was vetted and verified by election officials.

Currently, Strick will be running against Republican candidate Rob Hollinger on the November ballot.

