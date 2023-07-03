Huntington Mayor files bid for second term

Richard Strick (I) files for second term as Huntington’s Mayor.
Richard Strick (I) files for second term as Huntington’s Mayor.(Provided)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - Independent candidate Richard Strick has filed to seek a second term as Huntington’s Mayor.

Strick was first elected as mayor in 2019 after representing District 3 on the Huntington Common Council. According to the City’s website, Strick attended Huntington University, focusing on cross-cultural and religious studies.

A release sent by Strick’s campaign on Monday says he has gathered enough signatures of registered voters to run as an independent candidate, getting 174 of the required 79 signatures. Each vote was vetted and verified by election officials.

Currently, Strick will be running against Republican candidate Rob Hollinger on the November ballot.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle Crash
Teen fighting for his life after motorcycle crash, police looking for the driver who hit him
Indiana's updated 'Move Over' law goes into effect July 1.
Indiana’s updated ‘Move Over’ law to go into effect July 1
Police investigating shooting on southeast side
Police investigating shooting on southeast side
futuretrack 07/02/23
Rain and storm chance lingers into Sunday evening
PRIDE Display Pushback: Whitley County Library Sparks Debate
PRIDE Display Pushback: Community clears out display

Latest News

The Indiana house of representatives has passed a bill to ban abortions in the state with a...
Hoosiers react to state Supreme Court upholding abortion ban
FILE - Abortion-rights activists rally at the Indiana Statehouse following Supreme Court's...
Indiana Supreme Court upholds abortion ban, but leaves door open for other legal challenges
The law went into effect on June 27, 2023
New law goes into effect to protect pregnant workers nationwide
The announcement comes one year after the Supreme Court overturned the abortion rights once...
House Democrats introduce Abortion Justice Act