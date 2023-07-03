FWFD investigating arson at tattoo shop, artists forced to start over

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - What was once a space filled with art and the careers of several tattoo artists, is now the center of an arson investigation.

A group of Fort Wayne tattoo artists are trying to come to terms with the loss of their shop to a fire. Investigators believe the fire was set intentionally.

Adam O’Connor with the Fort Wayne Fire Department says the fire happened Friday morning at Freedom Tattoo shop located on Coldwater Road. He says arson investigators have been working to find the person who is responsible. As of Monday afternoon, O’Connor says they do have a suspect but it will take time for police to issue a warrant and make an arrest.

The artists who worked at Freedom Tattoo are being forced to start over, after the shop was condemned due to smoke damage from the fire and water damage from the sprinklers that were set off.

Some of those artists, Mick Mickelini, Matt Galvin and Bret (Terby) Pendleton, say they are devastated. Freedom Tattoo had just recently celebrated it’s second anniversary as a tattoo shop.

The walls of the shop were covered in designs drawn up by these artists and years of collectibles, all lost in the blaze. To add to it all, they say they’ve lost hundreds of dollars worth of tattoo equipment.

The question now, who would do this? And why?

Galvin wonders if they were targeted because they are a queer tattoo shop.

As the artists prepare to start over, they say they’re grateful for the support from the community and each other.

The artists have not only lost their tattoo shop, but they’re also out of jobs for the foreseeable future. Freedom Tattoo owners have started a GoFundMe, you can donate by clicking here.

Pendleton says they’re also going to be hosting a series of flash tattoo events to help recover from this fire. The first event is Flaming Chariot and Bicycle Tattoo in South Bend on July 16th. He says artists will be joining from across the mid west to help them out.

