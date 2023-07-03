Funeral procession set for fallen Defiance County fire chief

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Community members are gathering Monday to remember a Defiance County fire chief who died in the line of duty.

South Richland Fire Chief Matt Hanenkrath collapsed while battling a fire Tuesday. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. Crews at the time had believed someone was possibly still inside the structure when they arrived to fight the flames.

As a sign saying “Prayers for Chief Hanenkrath” is displayed outside of the South Richland fire station, his peers describe him as an “amazing father, husband, and community leader.”

“I’ve known Matt Hanenkrath for most of his life. I kind of watched him grow up in the community,” said Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel, “He was a very well-liked leader. Any task that he was given or if we talked to him about a need in the community, he was always the first to step forward and take on that.”

Hanenkrath started his career as a dispatcher for Defiance County and Lucas County. At the time of his death, he also served as the Defiance County 911 Dispatch Director and Ayersville School President.

“That impact and legacy is something he developed and created himself and as we go into the future, I think the community will realize and see that in the day to day,” said Engel.

While he held many leadership titles over the years in his community, Engel told 13 Action News, Hanenkrath’s favorites were “husband and dad.”

“He was an astonishing young man, who left us way too early,” said Engel, “We loved Matt but it’s our turn now to support his family.”

The funeral procession for Chief Hanenkrath is set for Monday at noon. It will begin at Defiance Elementary School and end at the Ayersville Cemetery.

Governor Mike DeWine also said in honor of Hanenkrath’s life and service, all flags of the United States and the State of Ohio shall be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings throughout Defiance County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes State Office from June 29 through July 3.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.