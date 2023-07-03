Food prices up this Fourth of July, Indiana farmers say

(wwny)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT
Ind. (WPTA) - Hoosier shoppers stocking up for Fourth of July cookouts can expect to spend about 8% more at the store this year.

According to the Indiana Farm Bureau’s latest survey, Hoosiers are paying an average of $69.47 for a cookout feeding 10 people this summer, or $6.95 per person – up 8% from last year. Nationally, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Price Outlook for grocery store food purchases shows a 5.8% increase in the past year.

The organization says that cookout total of $69.47 includes prices for ground beef, cheese, hamburger buns, pork chops, chicken breasts, pork and beans, potato salad, strawberries, chips, ice cream, cookies and lemonade.

Every single one of those items is more expensive in Indiana this year, aside from cheese and pork chops. Leaders note that many items were less than the national average, while chocolate chip cookies, chicken breasts, and chips rang in significantly above that average.

You can see a breakdown below.

Change in cost of grocery items, charted by the Indiana Farm Bureau.
Change in cost of grocery items, charted by the Indiana Farm Bureau.(INFB)

“We are still seeing food inflation throughout the whole supermarket, specifically with items that require more processing, labor and transportation,” said INFB Chief Economist Dr. Todd Davis. “This impacts items like cookies and chips that are non-perishable with no urgency to sell by a strict deadline, meaning grocery stores don’t need to discount to move inventory.”

The group also says while food prices have gone up, so have input prices for those that grow the food. They also say droughts in the west and Midwest have significantly impacted feeding costs for livestock, causing an increase in consumer prices for meat.

“Like consumers, farmers are price takers, not price makers,” said Isabella Chism, INFB 2nd vice president. “While food prices are increasing, the amount farmers are being paid doesn’t cover the sharp increase in their input expense. When our crops or animals are ready to sell, we have to sell at the current commodity price.”

