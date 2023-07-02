Teen fighting for his life after motorcycle crash, police looking for the driver who hit him

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A teen is fighting for his life after a motorcycle crash this afternoon and police are looking for the driver who hit him, and took off.

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department say they were called to the intersection of St. Joe Center Road and North Arlington Parkway just before 2p.m. this afternoon.

When they arrived, they say they found a car had crashed into a motorcycle. Police say the driver of the motorcycle was a juvenile and was lying in the roadway not moving. The teen was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Officers say the driver of the car left the scene and they have not been able to make contact.

Call 911 if you have any information.

