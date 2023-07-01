Police investigating shooting on southeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting on the city’s southeast side.

Just after 11 a.m., police were called to the Ashley Court Apartments Complex near the 6100 block of Bunt Drive on reports of a person with a gun. There, police say they found neighbors shooting at each other.

On scene, 21Alive saw two men handcuffed and escorted to two different police cars. Police were also seen putting up crime scene tape, and taking pictures of bullet holes on the sides of the apartment buildings. A number of vehicles were damaged surrounded by police tape.

At this time it is unclear if anyone was injured or if charges will be filed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

