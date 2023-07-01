Hoosiers react to state Supreme Court upholding abortion ban

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Alongside most big decisions comes two types of responses: those who agree with it and those who don’t.

BACKGROUND: Indiana Supreme Court upholds abortion ban, but leaves door open for other legal challenges

In the Hoosier state, the decision that elicited those emotions was made by the state Supreme Court who removed one of two hurdles to the state’s near total ban on abortion Friday, ruling the ban doesn’t violate the state constitution as some claimed.

Abigail Lorenzen with Right to Life of Northeast Indiana is happy with the ruling.

“We are always so excited when a court rules in favor of defending vulnerable lives,” Lorenzen said. “That’s what Right to Life of Northeast Indiana does, we help the community defend lives that are vulnerable.”

There are exceptions included in the ban, which makes opponents like Ken Falk, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana, hopeful.

“We’re hoping that within the Supreme Court decision today, there are ways to expand those exceptions in the existing law,” Falk said.

However, Lorenzen believes the medical exception to the ban, which protects the life and health of the mother, is too broad.

“In those medical situations, we can love both mom and baby, we can try to save both mom and baby,” Lorenzen said.

A second lawsuit is still on the table, arguing an abortion ban violates Indiana’s religious freedom law, which the state Supreme Court will consider.

But, for Falk, it’s an opportunity to keep fighting.

“We’ll have to see what the future brings, but obviously focused on going back to the trial court in the case today and trying to proceed,” Falk said.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.