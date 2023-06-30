UNFORGIVEN: College grads react to blocking of student loan forgiveness plan

By Karli VanCleave
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A sharply divided Supreme Court on Friday effectively killed President Joe Biden’s $400 billion plan to cancel or reduce federal student loan debts for millions of Americans. “This fight is not over,” he said.

The 6-3 decision, with conservative justices in the majority, said the Biden administration overstepped its authority with the plan, and it leaves borrowers on the hook for repayments that are expected to resume in the fall.

21Alive News talked with two college grads with student loans to get their reaction on this action.

Reyer Howe is a Republican who lives in Fort Wayne. He says he graduated college two years ago and he has some pretty hefty student loans, but he has mixed emotions about Biden’s plan to cancel debt. He says he’s glad there’s finally a decision.

“It’s not really fair to cancel and just have someone else pay for it,” Howe said. “Education is a big thing for me, I think paying off student loans was a temporary fix to a long term solution.”

He says he believes college needs to be made more affordable in the first place.

Arielle Brandy, President of the Indiana Young Democrats, says she was devastated to see SCOTUS block Biden’s plan. She says she’s a single mom with two young daughters and this is going to hurt her financially.

“This is something that was a promise to young people,” Brandy said. “It’s going to be hard to sustain on top of all the other things we are trying to catch up on. The pandemic hit us hard.”

Both say, more than anything they just need to know so they can plan for their futures financially.

The president said he would work under the authority of the Higher Education Act to begin a new program designed to ease borrowers’ threat of default if they fall behind over the next year.

