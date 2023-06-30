Steuben County man faces sexual assault, fraud charges

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Police say a Steuben County man was arrested Thursday after they say he sexually assaulted a woman.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened early Thursday at a rural Milgrove Township home near Lake Pleasant.

They say around 4:45 a.m., deputies were called to Cameron Hospital in Angola on a report of a woman in the emergency room who was believed to have been sexually assaulted.

Police say they were able to confirm the woman was sexually assaulted, and she gave them details about what happened after being treated by medical staff and evidence was collected.

They also say they were able to locate the accused man and identified him as 30-year-old Jorge Juarez Lopez of Orland, Ind. After being interviewed by police, officials say Lopez was arrested and faces one count of rape with a deadly weapon and one count of fraud.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.