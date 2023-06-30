PRIDE Display Pushback: Community clears out display

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Friday, dozens of Whitley County residents made their way through the Peabody Public Library, grabbing books from the PRIDE display.

“I think we all needed to be here to show our support for the library staff and our library director who stood strong in the face of a lot of criticism and a lot of complaints,” Whitley County resident Margaret Colm said. “ So I think we all needed to be here.”

The display features books by and about LGBTQ+ people in honor of PRIDE month.

But the display hasn’t gone over well with everyone. Last week, the county commissioners put out a statement.

Whitley County Board of Commissioners statement on Peabody Public Library's PRIDE display (Whitley County Board of Commissioners)

Micheala Golden is the Peabody Public Library employee who put up the display at the start of June. She says she took the pushback personally.

“Once we started getting the backlash, I felt like any repercussions would be my fault which I know now that they aren’t,” Golden said. “But then seeing the support that we got really helped.”

In fact, the library tracked that support by marking all the LGBTQ+ books that had been checked out and within 30 minutes the display was empty.

“Regardless of who they are, [they are] welcome, we are inclusive and support them,” Peabody Public Library Executive Director Mike Ashby said. “You are not going to feel pushback, you are not going to feel hate and we will love you.”

The library says the PRIDE displays will be replaced with a display of Christian authors.

