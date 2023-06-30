Linda Likes It: Historic Fort Wayne

By Linda Jackson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The city’s namesake, Historic Fort Wayne, has summer hours, and admission is free! It’s the subject of this week’s “Linda Likes It.”

Evening anchor Linda Jackson visited the reproduction of a major player in the history of the city, and she met a college students who’s serving a summer internship and has a love for history that runs in his family.

