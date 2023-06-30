INDOT announces closures for I-69 and Coldwater Road

INDOT announces more closures for ongoing construction projects at I-69 and Coldwater Road.
INDOT announces more closures for ongoing construction projects at I-69 and Coldwater Road.(INDOT)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced more closures for ongoing construction projects at I-69 and Coldwater Road.

INDOT says southbound Coldwater Road will close between I-69 and Washington Center Road. As a detour, the department says drivers should use Cook Road, Lima Road and Coliseum Boulevard, or take a different route.

Also, they say both the northbound and southbound I-69 Exit 312 A to southbound Coldwater Road will close. INDOT says those who need to access Coldwater Road can use the Lima Road exit (311A), and then use Lima Road and Coliseum Boulevard as a detour.

These closures are set to start on or after July 10 and will last through about July 26, depending on the weather.

The department reminds drivers to use extra caution and to slow down while driving in and around all work zones.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

