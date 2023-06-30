Here’s how the public can support fallen ISP Trooper Aaron Smith’s family

INDIANAPOLIS (WPTA) - Officials with the Indiana State Police say a memorial fund has been set up to help the family of fallen Indiana State Trooper Aaron Smith.

They say the account is at Indiana Members Credit under the name “Aaron Smith Memorial Fund.”

Officials say anyone can make a donation at any IMCU branch or call 800-556-9268.

Donations can also be made through the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, through PayPal.

Any company or organization looking to give donations to help with funeral and other expenses can give directly to the foundation at:

Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation, Inc.

1710 South 10th Street

Noblesville, IN 46060, (317) 431-0755.

The 33-year-old trooper died at an Indianapolis hospital Wednesday night near I-70 after being struck while lying out stop sticks to diffuse a police pursuit with a stolen vehicle.

BACKGROUND: ISP trooper struck and killed during Hendricks County pursuit Wednesday

Smith was with the Indiana State Police for nearly five years.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.