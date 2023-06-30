FWPD: Celebrate July 4th safely

(WNEM)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The July 4th holiday is only a few days away, and the Fort Wayne Police Department says there are some tips to celebrate safely.

They ask for the public to:

  • Never let children handle, play with, or light any fireworks.
  • Always read directions and warning labels on fireworks. If a device is not marked with the contents, directions, and warning label, do not light it!
  • Please remember to be considerate of your neighbors and their property.
  • Please remember that sudden, loud explosive noises, flashes of light, and the smell of powder may trigger unwanted memories for some. “Please be courteous with fireworks.”
  • Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from the reach of children.
  • While setting off fireworks, eye and hand protection should always be worn to avoid burns.
  • Wet the area down before and after using fireworks.
  • Use in a clear, open area. Keep the audience a safe distance away from the shooting site.
  • Remember to use care with fireworks in the vicinity of your launch zone. Sparks from active fireworks can ignite idle fireworks and cause injury. Fireworks awaiting use should be kept in a closed container to prevent falling sparks from inadvertently igniting them.
  • Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
  • Never light fireworks indoors.
  • Light only one firework at a time.
  • Never hold fireworks in your hand to light.
  • Never attempt to re-light, alter, or fix any “dud” firework item.
  • Do not alter any fireworks device or make your own fireworks.
  • Have a fire extinguisher, water supply, hose, or bucket of water nearby. Soak your used fireworks in water before properly disposing of them.
  • Adults should clean up after the show and the next day when you can see the area to prevent harm to anyone, particularly a child, from any unexploded or “dud” fireworks.
  • Please remember to be considerate of your pets, as fireworks can cause them a great deal of stress.

Officials have also announced the window in which people can use fireworks.

They say from now until July 3, and July 5-9, fireworks can be used from 5 p.m. until around 11 p.m., or two hours after sunset.

Fireworks on July 4 can be used between 10 a.m. and midnight.

Officials say in 2021, hospitals saw nearly 11,500 people for firework-related injuries, where about half were to the extremities.

