Fort Wayne woman celebrates 100th birthday

Marian Jacquay knew she would one day turn 100. Today was that day.
By Ashton Hackman
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - For all her life, Marian Jacquay told her family she knew she would turn 100 someday. Now, the Fort Wayne native is celebrating her centenarian milestone.

Her family and the staff at Canterbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Center threw her a party with plenty of food-and pink-her favorite color. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry also stopped by and spent some time talking with her.

“It is wonderful to see that she’s made it,” her family said, “she’s always told us she was going to live to be 100, and she’s done it!”

Jacquay was born and grew up in Fort Wayne and went to New Haven High School, where she graduated in 1941. She fell in love with a soldier, but the war couldn’t keep the two apart. Marian married Albert in 1943 and the two stayed married for 71 years until his death in 2014.

Jacquay has four children of her own, all graduating from Fort Wayne high schools. “Wizz on Wheels” as she was called, Marian was an avid roller-skater in her prime and loves to play bingo. Besides eating candy, the family said her diet and liefstyle is what led to her longevity.

“I think they ate well. They exercised a lot. They did a lot of square dancing. They were just very very active,” her daugher, Justina said.

