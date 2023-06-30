Fort Wayne gym owner strengthened by positivity to overcome rare condition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - For someone who’s active and lives for the gym, getting that taken away in an instant is devastating.

It’s what happened to Velocity gym owner Brad McKee after a strange incident on May 26.

He says he was driving home with his wife when they spotted a stray dog jump into a nearby river. McKee’s instinct was to jump in to save the dog, but, as he quickly found out, no good deed goes unpunished.

McKee says soon after, he developed a week-long stomach bug.

Once it was gone, he began to notice strange symptoms like numbness in his hands. Before he knew it, McKee was diagnosed with Guillain–Barré syndrome, a one in a million condition that caused his immune system to attack his nerves, causing him to lose control over his body.

“I lost the ability to walk, I lost the ability to talk, I could not control my eyes, they were fixed in a straightforward position,” McKee said. “I couldn’t close my eyelids.”

Brad Mckee at Lutheran Hospital (WPTA)

It was hard for him to envision how it was going to end.

“I pride myself on being a very strong person, being able to take care of my family, and to feel my ability to do that slipping away, that was very frustrating and scary,” McKee said.

He spent almost three weeks at Lutheran Hospital, but even as the world was seemingly working against him, he decided to use his situation to his advantage.

“I realized this is an opportunity for me to do everything that I was already doing but do it better and do it louder and to serve at a higher level,” McKee said.

Thankfully, his condition has drastically improved, as he’s regained some feeling in his hands, feet and face.

McKee giving a thumbs up in his hospital room (WPTA)

I met up with him the day after he was released from the hospital, already back in the gym.

“You can’t tell, but I’m smiling right now, just so you know,” McKee said.

Doctors expect him to make a full recovery and McKee told his wife his mindset for that recovery is simple.

“So, now that we know I’m going to get better, we can go through this and be sad and angry or we can get through this and be really grateful and happy and full of love and I just want to choose to be really grateful for everything,” McKee said.

If you would like to support McKee, you can find the link to his GoFundMe page by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.