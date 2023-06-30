Area Planet Fitnesses offering free access through Sunday for relief from poor air quality

(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NORTHERN INDIANA (WPTA) - In response to the poor air quality forecast for the region, Planet Fitness locations in northern Indiana are letting residents use their facilities for free.

Starting on Friday, June 30, through Sunday, July 2, visitors can gain free access to any of the Planet Fitness locations in the area. There are four gyms in Fort Wayne and one in Huntington. You can see a list of locations here.

“We want to make sure those who normally exercise outdoors have a safe option to avoid unhealthy air quality levels,” said Adam Willaeys, CEO of Impact Fitness.

Currently, an Air Quality Alert is in place through the end of the day Friday for both poor air quality and high ozone levels, according to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

