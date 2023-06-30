19-year-old uninjured after DeKalb County tractor rollover
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A Napanee woman driving a tractor was uninjured after it rolled over Thursday afternoon in DeKalb County.
Police say the rollover happened in the 700 block of County Road 61. They say the 19-year-old driving the tractor was hauling hay in a trailer, going south on the road, when she lost control of it and the trailer.
Police say the tractor tipped over on its side when she over-corrected.
Sheriff’s deputies say the road was shut down for nearly two hours while the equipment was being moved out of the road.
