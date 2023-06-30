19-year-old uninjured after DeKalb County tractor rollover

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A Napanee woman driving a tractor was uninjured after it rolled over Thursday afternoon in DeKalb County.

Police say the rollover happened in the 700 block of County Road 61. They say the 19-year-old driving the tractor was hauling hay in a trailer, going south on the road, when she lost control of it and the trailer.

Police say the tractor tipped over on its side when she over-corrected.

Sheriff’s deputies say the road was shut down for nearly two hours while the equipment was being moved out of the road.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.