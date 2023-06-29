Two Missouri men arrested in crash that killed ISP Trooper, murder charge filed for driver

On Thursday, ISP says they have arrested the driver of the car, 18-year-old Eddie P. Jones, and...
On Thursday, ISP says they have arrested the driver of the car, 18-year-old Eddie P. Jones, and his passenger, 19-year-old DeMareon Curry, both of Sikeston, Missouri. Jones is charged with murder and Curry is charged with auto theft.(Hendrick's County)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say they have arrested an 18- and 19-year-old in connection with the crash Wednesday evening that claimed the life of ISP Trooper Aaron N. Smith.

BACKGROUND: ISP trooper struck and killed during Hendricks County pursuit Wednesday

ISP says around 8:40 Wednesday night, Trooper Smith was aiding other officers in pursuit of a stolen car on Ronald Reagan Parkway, north of I-70 near the west side of Indianapolis. Trooper Smith tried to de-escalate the pursuit by deploying stop sticks when he was struck by the vehicle, police say. Officials say he was critically hurt and was taken to a hospital where he sadly died from his injuries.

On Thursday, ISP says they have arrested the driver of the car, 18-year-old Eddie P. Jones, and his passenger, 19-year-old DeMareon Curry, both of Sikeston, Missouri. Jones is charged with murder and Curry is charged with auto theft.

Police say they learned a 15-year-old girl who was in the car at the time was listed as a missing person out of Missouri and is being turned over to proper authorities. She is not facing any charges.

Additional criminal charges may be filed by the Hendricks County Prosecutor, police say.

Smith had served with the Indiana State Police for nearly five years. He is survived by his wife.

Trooper Aaron Smith
Trooper Aaron Smith

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Joseph Bossard

Joseph Bossard, 2021 gas station killer, takes plea deal

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Evan Harris
The man charged with killing two 19-year-old men in 2021 has taken a plea deal.

News

Covington Road bridge over I-69 will close for repairs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
INDOT officials announced Thursday morning another road closure.

News

E State Blvd., just west of the intersection with Maplecrest Rd.

City delays work planned at major NE intersection for traffic flow concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Citing traffic flow concerns, City officials say they have postponed work at a major northeast side intersection until next year.

News

I&M to temporarily suspend disconnections due to low air quality

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Officials with Indiana Michigan Power say they will not shut off the power right now for people behind on their bills.

Latest News

News

Lunch on the Square Concert Series

Lunch on the Square canceled Thursday due to low air quality

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Officials with Downtown Fort Wayne say Lunch on the Square has been canceled for Thursday, June 29.

News

McKinnie Commons Park opens in southeast Fort Wayne

McKinnie Commons Park opens in southeast Fort Wayne

Updated: 7 hours ago
21Alive News at 11

News

Trooper Aaron Smith

ISP trooper struck and killed during Hendricks County pursuit Wednesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Officials with the Indiana State Police say they are mourning the loss of one of their troopers following a Wednesday crash.

News

Trooper Aaron Smith

ISP trooper struck and killed during Hendricks County pursuit Wednesday

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Dayton Dutch Lions vs. Fort Wayne FC 6/28/23

Updated: 13 hours ago

Community

McKinnie Commons has finally celebrated its grand opening. What was once a mound of old grass...

McKinnie Commons Park opens in southeast Fort Wayne

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Andy Newman
McKinnie Commons has finally celebrated its grand opening. What was once a mound of old grass and dirt, was molded into a corner stone to build community.