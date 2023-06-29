Two Missouri men arrested in crash that killed ISP Trooper, murder charge filed for driver

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say they have arrested an 18- and 19-year-old in connection with the crash Wednesday evening that claimed the life of ISP Trooper Aaron N. Smith.

BACKGROUND: ISP trooper struck and killed during Hendricks County pursuit Wednesday

ISP says around 8:40 Wednesday night, Trooper Smith was aiding other officers in pursuit of a stolen car on Ronald Reagan Parkway, north of I-70 near the west side of Indianapolis. Trooper Smith tried to de-escalate the pursuit by deploying stop sticks when he was struck by the vehicle, police say. Officials say he was critically hurt and was taken to a hospital where he sadly died from his injuries.

On Thursday, ISP says they have arrested the driver of the car, 18-year-old Eddie P. Jones, and his passenger, 19-year-old DeMareon Curry, both of Sikeston, Missouri. Jones is charged with murder and Curry is charged with auto theft.

Police say they learned a 15-year-old girl who was in the car at the time was listed as a missing person out of Missouri and is being turned over to proper authorities. She is not facing any charges.

Additional criminal charges may be filed by the Hendricks County Prosecutor, police say.

Smith had served with the Indiana State Police for nearly five years. He is survived by his wife.

Trooper Aaron Smith

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.