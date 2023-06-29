Sixth-annual Open Streets event returns to downtown Fort Wayne

(Open Streets Fort Wayne)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The sixth-annual Open Streets event returns to downtown Fort Wayne in August.

Organizers say the event will be held on Sunday, Aug. 20, from noon until 4 p.m. on the Calhoun Street corridor. They say the free community event will give all participants a safe space to bike, walk, and play along nearly 20 blocks near the city’s center.

Officials say this year’s event is “Beat of the Street,” which includes music performances.

They also say many returning favorites include the bubble machine and BMX show.

For more information about the event, visit their website.

