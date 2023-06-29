FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The sixth-annual Open Streets event returns to downtown Fort Wayne in August.

Organizers say the event will be held on Sunday, Aug. 20, from noon until 4 p.m. on the Calhoun Street corridor. They say the free community event will give all participants a safe space to bike, walk, and play along nearly 20 blocks near the city’s center.

“We are so excited to bring Open Streets back for its 6th year and can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on. With over 20 blocks of Calhoun Street to explore, and things to experience every step of the way, there is truly something for everyone at Open Streets. This event shines as a celebration of our community and the infrastructure that connects us, so grab your wheels or walking shoes and join us on August 20th.”

Officials say this year’s event is “Beat of the Street,” which includes music performances.

They also say many returning favorites include the bubble machine and BMX show.

For more information about the event, visit their website.

