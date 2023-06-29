McKinnie Commons Park opens in southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Anticipation has been growing for residents of southeast Fort Wayne since 2019, and now, Fort Wayne’s newest park, McKinnie Commons, has finally celebrated its grand opening. What was once a mound of old grass and dirt, was molded into a corner stone to build community. For Cherise Dixie, a resident for 50 years, the park is a new beginning.

“This means the start of something new,” Dixie said. “I think it gives people the chance to imagine what can be. This has been just a strip of grass for forever, but to have these community meetings and to have someone say we can do something there, why not?”

Why not was the exact question on city council woman Sharon Tucker’s mind for years while pushing for the project.

“This specific project was what many said shouldn’t happen or couldn’t happen,” Tucker said. “The fact that we were able to work against all odds and prove that it can happen, and that people will enjoy this space, is extremely important to not only myself, but to the community that I represent.”

That community is thrilled about all the commons offers.

“I’m really excited about the stage, that is the most important thing for me” Dixie said. “It’s giving people the chance to express themselves through music, and even spoken word. I think it’s going to be an opportunity for our young people to use their imaginations in this space, which really makes me excited.”

Council woman Tucker is excited to give residents of this community a taste of downtown.

“Whether you’re going to swing on the swing or hear music from the band shell it gives them an opportunity to experience a glimpse of what we experience downtown right here in their own home neighborhood,” Tucker said.

With the park finally open, Dixie would love for you to see that neighborhood.

“I encourage folks to come on out and see what’s happening southeast.”

Parks and Recreation is still exploring programming for the park and plans to release that information soon.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.