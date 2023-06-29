Lunch on the Square canceled Thursday due to low air quality

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with Downtown Fort Wayne say Lunch on the Square has been canceled for Thursday, June 29.

They say the cancellation is in response to the Air Quality Alert issued by the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana.

Officials say Lunch on the Square will return at its normal time on Freimann Square next Thursday, July 6, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

