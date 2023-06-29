Joseph Bossard, 2021 gas station killer, takes plea deal

Joseph Bossard
Joseph Bossard(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The man charged with killing two 19-year-old men in 2021 has taken a plea deal.

According to the plea agreement, Joseph Bossard would plead guilty to two counts of murder, as well as pleading guilty to attempted murder and use of a firearm.

Court documents also show that due to the terms of the plea agreement, Bossard will not be charged with aggravated battery and criminal recklessness, and asks for life without parole.

Officials say Bossard was identified in February 2021 as the man who shot and killed two men and injured a third person at a gas station on Hobson Road following an argument. Documents say Bossard was arrested by police after a standoff.

In December 2022, Bossard was scheduled to appear for a 10-day trial in February 2023 but was declared incompetent to stand trial.

A judge must determine whether to accept the deal.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in three-vehicle crash on city’s northwest side
As of noon Tuesday, the current Air Quality Index (AQI) in Fort Wayne is at 199, which is...
Air Quality Alert extended through Wednesday as wildfire smoke looms
Authorities are responding to a three-car crash on I69.
Crash on I-69 causes shutdown, same spot three days in a row
Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation
Judge releases court documents in Delphi murder case
How dangerous is exposure to poor air quality?
How dangerous is exposure to poor air quality?

Latest News

On Thursday, ISP says they have arrested the driver of the car, 18-year-old Eddie P. Jones, and...
Two Missouri men arrested in crash that killed ISP Trooper, murder charge filed for driver
Covington Road bridge over I-69 will close for repairs
E State Blvd., just west of the intersection with Maplecrest Rd.
City delays work planned at major NE intersection for traffic flow concerns
I&M to temporarily suspend disconnections due to low air quality