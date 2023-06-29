Joseph Bossard, 2021 gas station killer, takes plea deal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The man charged with killing two 19-year-old men in 2021 has taken a plea deal.

According to the plea agreement, Joseph Bossard would plead guilty to two counts of murder, as well as pleading guilty to attempted murder and use of a firearm.

Court documents also show that due to the terms of the plea agreement, Bossard will not be charged with aggravated battery and criminal recklessness, and asks for life without parole.

Officials say Bossard was identified in February 2021 as the man who shot and killed two men and injured a third person at a gas station on Hobson Road following an argument. Documents say Bossard was arrested by police after a standoff.

In December 2022, Bossard was scheduled to appear for a 10-day trial in February 2023 but was declared incompetent to stand trial.

A judge must determine whether to accept the deal.

