ISP trooper struck and killed during Hendricks County pursuit Wednesday

By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the Indiana State Police say they are mourning the loss of one of their troopers following a Wednesday crash.

They say the incident happened on Ronald Reagan Parkway, north of I-70 near the west side of Indianapolis, and the crash took the life of 33-year-old Trooper Aaron N. Smith of Franklin, Ind.

ISP officials said in a news release that around 8:40 Wednesday night, Smith was aiding other officers in pursuit of a stolen car.

They said Trooper Smith tried to de-escalate the pursuit by deploying stop sticks when he was struck by the vehicle. Officials say he was critically injured and taken to Eskenazi Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The suspect driver involved in the crash, along with two passengers were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith had served with the Indiana State Police for nearly five years. He is survived by his wife.

The Fort Wayne Police Department released a statement Thursday morning on Smith’s passing:

On March 3, Master Trooper James Bailey was struck by a vehicle after trying to stop a police pursuit on I-69 in DeKalb County. Bailey died at a Fort Wayne hospital.

WTHR says Smith is the second ISP trooper killed trying to de-escalate a pursuit so far this year.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

McKinnie Commons Park opens in southeast Fort Wayne

McKinnie Commons Park opens in southeast Fort Wayne

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive News at 11

News

Trooper Aaron Smith

ISP trooper struck and killed during Hendricks County pursuit Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Dayton Dutch Lions vs. Fort Wayne FC 6/28/23

Updated: 9 hours ago

Community

McKinnie Commons has finally celebrated its grand opening. What was once a mound of old grass...

McKinnie Commons Park opens in southeast Fort Wayne

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Andy Newman
McKinnie Commons has finally celebrated its grand opening. What was once a mound of old grass and dirt, was molded into a corner stone to build community.

Latest News

News

Judge releases court documents in Delphi murder case

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Humane Fort Wayne takes in six dogs from Johnson County Humane Society

Humane Fort Wayne takes in six dogs from Johnson County Humane Society

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Samantha Condra
Humane Fort Wayne stepped up to help place six dogs when the Johnson County Humane Society had an influx of stray dogs after severe weather they experienced on Sunday.

News

Authorities are responding to a three-car crash on I69.

Crash on I-69 causes shutdown, same spot three days in a row

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Emilia Miles
Authorities are responding to a three-car crash on I69.

News

Additional Shelters won’t open for homeless population during Air Quality Action Days

City not opening additional shelters for homeless amid poor air quality, leaders say

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Taylor Williams
The haze continues over Fort Wayne causing another Air Quality Action Day.

News

City not opening additional shelters for homeless amid poor air quality, leaders say

Updated: 15 hours ago

Weather

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) says an Air Quality Action Day will...

Air Quality Alert to stay in place through Thursday, leaders say

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) says an Air Quality Action Day will be in place through Thursday as poor air quality is expected to continue.