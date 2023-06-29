Indiana’s updated ‘Move Over’ law to go into effect July 1

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An effort is underway to enforce Indiana’s updated ‘Move Over’ law. Officers say if you don’t move over, you’ll get pulled over.

Starting July 1, if you are on a road with two or more lanes, you have to move over if a car is broken down on the side of the road. If not, you could get a ticket.

“The point of the conversation is not how many tickets we can write,” Indiana State Police Sgt. Brian Walker said. “The point of the conversation is traffic safety and what we could be doing and should be doing to make our roadways safer.”

The ‘Move Over’ law originally only protected emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road. Now, that law also includes disabled vehicles that have their hazard lights on. Drivers also can’t stop, stand, or park on the side of an interstate unless it’s an emergency.

AAA estimated that this 4th of July weekend, 50 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more, and hundreds of thousands will become stranded.

Officials say they understand the frustration of traffic, road construction, and car troubles, but ask you to obey the law.

“Pay attention and have the most patience you can,” Allen County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Adam Griffin said. “With all of the holiday travel, the roadways are going to be extremely busy. We just encourage your patience, and we beg for it.”

Before you hit the road, AAA suggests you check your car’s tires, battery, and have a spare set of keys. They say those are the most common reason for stranded drivers.

