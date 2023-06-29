I&M to temporarily suspend disconnections due to low air quality

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with Indiana Michigan Power say they will not shut off the power right now for people behind on their bills.

They say it is due to the low air quality in the area.

I&M authorities say they will temporarily suspend disconnecting customers’ power for non-payment through July 5.

Around that point, officials say they will re-evaluate air quality and determine the next steps based on public health concerns.

