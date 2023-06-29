Fort Wayne’s First Family of Pickleball: Brandenbergers share their passion for the sport

By Zach Groth
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Matt Brandenberger gave pickleball a shot back in 2020. He quickly fell in love with the game.

“I was never going to be the basketball player or golfer that I once was,” Matt said. " This is a sport that I felt I was decent at, and I could see myself improving.”

Eventually, Matt’s wife Abby stepped onto the court to try out the sport.

“Probably three or four months,” Abby said. “Then I did catch the bug at that point.”

Matt and Abby have become a formidable doubles team, winning at some big events.

They’ve also launched ‘Hoosier Pickleball’ a LLC that allows them to sell merch and offer lessons. The two also started up a pickleball podcast called ‘1 More Game.’

