Covington Road bridge over I-69 will close for repairs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - INDOT officials announced Thursday morning another road closure.

They say the Covington Road bridge over I-69 will be closed to traffic starting July 12 for crews to begin a thin deck overlay.

Officials also say crews are scheduled to work on the bridge for nearly three weeks.

They say drivers can use Homestead Road, Aboite Center Road, Dicke Road, or another route as a detour.

Covington Road INDOT map (INDOT)

