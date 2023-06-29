Covington Road bridge over I-69 will close for repairs

By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - INDOT officials announced Thursday morning another road closure.

They say the Covington Road bridge over I-69 will be closed to traffic starting July 12 for crews to begin a thin deck overlay.

Officials also say crews are scheduled to work on the bridge for nearly three weeks.

They say drivers can use Homestead Road, Aboite Center Road, Dicke Road, or another route as a detour.

Covington Road INDOT map
Covington Road INDOT map(INDOT)

