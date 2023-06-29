City delays work planned at major NE intersection for traffic flow concerns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Citing traffic flow concerns, City officials say they have postponed work at a major northeast side intersection until next year.

The City of Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division first announced on Tuesday that starting July 5, the intersection of East State Boulevard and Maplecrest Road was to be closed to through traffic. The closure, which was for further work on a concrete rehabilitation project on East State, was expected to last through August 9.

Then on Thursday, City leaders say that work is being delayed.

“Due to complexities of the work involved and traffic flow concerns, the work at the intersection will occur in 2024 with modifications that will allow for the intersection to remain open during the work,” a press release reads.

They say they also heard concerns from residents and some nearby businesses on the closure.

Leaders note that the current work on the concrete project along East State that started earlier this year will continue.

The intersection of East State Boulevard and Maplecrest Road will not be closed for construction until 2024. (Map)

