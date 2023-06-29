Allen Co. coroner identifies victim in Wednesday morning crash

(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office says they have identified the person who was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning as a 30-year-old Fort Wayne man.

Police say an SUV was headed westbound on W Cook Road and drove into the intersection at U.S. 33 when a car crashed into them. The SUV driver got out to check on the other driver and then went back to his SUV.

A truck tanker that was northbound on U.S. 33 then struck the SUV, which was sitting in the middle of the northbound lanes from the first crash. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says it is unclear at this time whether or not the SUV driver was outside of his car at the time of the second crash.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 30-year-old Ethan Russel Owen Richardson of Fort Wayne. His death has been ruled an accident, marking the 19th motor vehicle fatality for Allen County in 2023.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

