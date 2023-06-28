Wabash man arrested on child porn charges

WABASH, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICACTF) arrested a Wabash County man Tuesday on “alleged charges” of child pornography possession.

Detectives say the investigation started after they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which led to a search warrant being served on a home in the 300 block of Elm Street in Wabash.

Officers say after a search of the home, they found multiple “electronic devices.”

46-year-old Peter James Nelson of Wabash was arrested and taken to Wabash County Jail and charged with three counts of possession of child pornography.

Officers say anyone having any information related to crimes against children is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the NCMEC website at http://www.missingkids.com/home or https://report.cybertip.org/ to make a report.

