One killed in three-vehicle crash on city’s northwest side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle crash on the city’s northwest side on Wednesday, where they say one person died early Wednesday.

Officials confirmed the crash happened at the intersection of West Cook Road and U.S. 33 a little before 5 a.m.

Police say an SUV was headed westbound on W Cook Road and drove into the intersection at U.S. 33 when a car crashed into them. The driver of the SUV got out to check on the other driver and then went back to his SUV.

A truck tanker that was northbound on U.S. 33 then struck the SUV, which was sitting in the middle of the northbound lanes from the first crash. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says it is unclear at this time whether or not the man was outside of his car at the time of the second crash.

The man driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was not seriously injured and the truck driver was not hurt.

Officials say the area of U.S. 33 and W Cook Road was blocked in both directions for about four hours.

