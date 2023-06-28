One killed in three-car crash on city’s northwest side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle crash on the city’s northwest side, where they say one person died early Wednesday.

Officials confirmed the crash happened at the intersection of W Cook Road and U.S. 33. a little before 5 a.m.

Police say the initial crash was between a sedan and an SUV. One of the people involved in the crash got out of their car and was struck by a third vehicle.

Officials say the area of U.S. 33 and W Cook Road is blocked in both directions for the next four hours.

Police at the scene confirmed one person died, one other driver was checked out by medics, and a third refused medical treatment.

Everyone who uses this road to commute is asked to temporarily find an alternate route.

