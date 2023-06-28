New child seduction charges filed against now-former Bishop Luers teacher

33-year-old Jordan Miller
33-year-old Jordan Miller(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A man who was arrested after court documents say he had inappropriate relationships with students while he was a teacher at Bishop Luers High School is now facing more charges.

33-year-old Jordan Miller was first charged with two counts of child seduction in May of 2023 after one victim went to police to report that Miller made unwanted advances towards her while she was a student at Bishop Luers. Two more students later came forward, also reporting inappropriate relationships with Miller.

When investigators spoke with Miller, he claimed he was not involved with the first victim until after she was 18 and no longer a student. He denied having a relationship with the second student but admitted to the third, claiming it started after she graduated. He resigned from his position at the school in June of 2018, according to court documents.

Now, online court records show two additional child seduction charges have been filed against him for the second victim. He now faces a total of four charges. His jury trial is set for November.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of noon Tuesday, the current Air Quality Index (AQI) in Fort Wayne is at 199, which is...
Air Quality Alert extended through Wednesday as wildfire smoke looms
One killed in three-car crash on city’s northwest side
Wildfire smoke early Tuesday morning is causing unhealthy air quality across northern Indiana...
Unhealthy air quality from thick wildfire smoke Tuesday morning
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
A Grissom KC-135R Stratotanker will take off from Fort Wayne and fly around the state on...
Grissom ARB celebrating landmark refueling flight with low flyovers Tuesday

Latest News

Matt Hanenkrath
Defiance Co. 911 director, firefighter dies on duty Tuesday
Ground broken for Phase One of Franke Park Master Plan.
Ground broken for first phase of major upgrades to Franke Park
Four new state laws to go into effect in July
Four new state laws to go into effect in July