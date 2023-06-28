Motion filed to add new child seduction charges against now-former Bishop Luers teacher

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A man who was arrested after court documents say he had inappropriate relationships with students while he was a teacher at Bishop Luers High School may be facing more charges.

33-year-old Jordan Miller was first charged with two counts of child seduction in May of 2023 after one victim went to police to report that Miller made unwanted advances towards her while she was a student at Bishop Luers. Two more students later came forward, also reporting inappropriate relationships with Miller.

When investigators spoke with Miller, he claimed he was not involved with the first victim until after she was 18 and no longer a student. He denied having a relationship with the second student but admitted to the third, claiming it started after she graduated. He resigned from his position at the school in June of 2018, according to court documents.

Now, online court records show a motion to add two additional child seduction charges has been filed against him for the second victim. His jury trial is set for November.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.