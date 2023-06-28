Humane Fort Wayne takes in six dogs from Johnson County Humane Society

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Humane Fort Wayne stepped up to help place six dogs when the Johnson County Humane Society had an influx of stray dogs after severe weather they experienced on Sunday.

We’re told the Johnson County Humane Society didn’t have enough kennels to hold the stray dogs and they were held in crates until kennels opened up.

The Humane Society of the United States then reached out to Humane Fort Wayne, and they decided to help out. They took the six dogs, leaving room to put the stray dogs from the storms in kennels, and they even have one extra kennel open.

The Johnson County Humane Society doesn’t have as much space because they’re an open-intake shelter, which means they take in cattle, pigs and small animals in addition to cats and dogs. Humane Fort Wayne is not an open-intake shelter, so they have more space.

Humane Fort Wayne animal care specialist Kristi Hosford-Felkner says if they have room, they’ll almost always take animals from different shelters around the country as long as they have room.

The dogs will be adopted through Humane Fort Wayne.

