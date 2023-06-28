How dangerous is exposure to poor air quality?

How dangerous is exposure to poor air quality?
How dangerous is exposure to poor air quality?(WPTA)
By Alex Null
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An eerie haze loomed over Fort Wayne Tuesday, as air quality levels reached the ‘Very Unhealthy’ category, the second worst level for air quality.

Along with it came a different smell.

BACKGROUND: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY ISSUED June 27, 2023: Poor Air Quality

“It’s just kind of, almost, a little bit of an ocean smell with some ‘smoky sulfury’ mixed in,” Alex Bellfy, Project Manager for Dunigan Brothers, said.

Warnings urged people to avoid physical activity outside, but for some, they took their chances.

“We deal with different conditions everyday... cold, hot, like we were saying earlier,” Bellfy said. “You know, we got a job to do so we go out here and just fighting the atmosphere, I guess, everyday in one way or another.”

Bellfy was hard at work for most of the day, beginning his day around seven in the morning and working until five in the evening.

But what are the risks of being outside for this long?

Some experts say symptoms, like coughing, wheezing or a scratchy throat, could show up over the next several days.

“Tomorrow, if the air quality’s also pretty bad, you may not have experienced any symptoms today, but there could be a lot of priming of your immune system and so tomorrow, you might start to experience some of these symptoms,” Sarah Commodore, Assistant Professor in Environmental and Occupational Health at Indiana University, said.

Bellfy says, although he wasn’t too concerned about the air, he understands, for some, it can be quite dangerous.

“Once you’re out here, it’s almost like being on a cow farm,” Bellfy said. “You don’t smell it after a certain amount of time. But, it’s there, right? It’s always there and obviously it’s a health concern to a lot of people.”

At the “Very Unhealthy” range, the following tips are suggested:

  • Avoid physical activities outdoors.

Everyone else:

  • Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.
  • Keep outdoor activities short.
  • Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

You can find the current Air Quality Index (AQI) in your area by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Dugan says his wife is recovering, but doctors don't know the long-term effects of her...
Husband pleads for help finding driver that injured wife in downtown hit and run
On June 27, 2021, Allen County Jail guards found 18-year-old Ariona Paige Darling dead in her...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Allen Co. Sheriff, jail leaders in death of 18-year-old inmate
Wildfire smoke early Tuesday morning is causing unhealthy air quality across northern Indiana...
Unhealthy air quality from thick wildfire smoke Tuesday morning
As of noon Tuesday, the current Air Quality Index (AQI) in Fort Wayne is at 199, which is...
Air Quality Alert extended through Wednesday as wildfire smoke looms
Fort Wayne Police were called to the 2000 block of Greentree Court Sunday morning to the report...
Victim identified in fatal River Pointe Townhome shooting

Latest News

Grissom Air Reserve Base honors 100 years of aerial refueling with a statewide flyover
Grissom Air Reserve Base honors 100 years of aerial refueling with a statewide flyover
Fort Wayne FC's Seth Antwi celebrates goal.
Unbeaten Fort Wayne FC proud of accomplishments, eager for more
Unbeaten Fort Wayne FC proud of accomplishments, eager for more
Drivers should avoid the northbound lanes of I-69 near the Goshen Road exit as crews respond to...
Traffic moving again after crash on I69, near Goshen Road exit