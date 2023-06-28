How dangerous is exposure to poor air quality?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An eerie haze loomed over Fort Wayne Tuesday, as air quality levels reached the ‘Very Unhealthy’ category, the second worst level for air quality.

Along with it came a different smell.

BACKGROUND: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY ISSUED June 27, 2023: Poor Air Quality

“It’s just kind of, almost, a little bit of an ocean smell with some ‘smoky sulfury’ mixed in,” Alex Bellfy, Project Manager for Dunigan Brothers, said.

Warnings urged people to avoid physical activity outside, but for some, they took their chances.

“We deal with different conditions everyday... cold, hot, like we were saying earlier,” Bellfy said. “You know, we got a job to do so we go out here and just fighting the atmosphere, I guess, everyday in one way or another.”

Bellfy was hard at work for most of the day, beginning his day around seven in the morning and working until five in the evening.

But what are the risks of being outside for this long?

Some experts say symptoms, like coughing, wheezing or a scratchy throat, could show up over the next several days.

“Tomorrow, if the air quality’s also pretty bad, you may not have experienced any symptoms today, but there could be a lot of priming of your immune system and so tomorrow, you might start to experience some of these symptoms,” Sarah Commodore, Assistant Professor in Environmental and Occupational Health at Indiana University, said.

Bellfy says, although he wasn’t too concerned about the air, he understands, for some, it can be quite dangerous.

“Once you’re out here, it’s almost like being on a cow farm,” Bellfy said. “You don’t smell it after a certain amount of time. But, it’s there, right? It’s always there and obviously it’s a health concern to a lot of people.”

At the “Very Unhealthy” range, the following tips are suggested:

Avoid physical activities outdoors.

Everyone else:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Keep outdoor activities short.

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

You can find the current Air Quality Index (AQI) in your area by clicking here .

