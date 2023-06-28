Ground broken for first phase of major upgrades to Franke Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - After five years of planning, public input, and fundraising, major upgrades are finally underway at Franke Park.

City and state leaders gathered on Wednesday to hold a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off the first phase of the Franke Park Renaissance Master Plan. Initial planning for the project started in 2018, with the final version presented to the public in May of 2019 following two public surveys and open house events to get feedback from the community.

Franke Park, established in 1921, currently has three pavilions, a Nature Center, a building for its Day Camp program that started in 1946, a playground, a BMX Park that draws hundreds of visitors annually, and miles of wooded trails. The park also hosts the annual Fantasy of Lights event from November to December that brings thousands to the park, leaders say.

Phase one of improvements includes the following:

New winding, tree-lined entrance from Goshen Road

New bridge over Spy Run Creek

New enclosed, state-of-the-art, rentable pavilion with a capacity for 400 people and parking

Paved multi-use trail, thoughtful vehicular circulation and connection to residential neighborhoods in the southwest corner of the park

Improvements to the mountain bike and hiking trails

Phase one of the Master Plan, which is split into six primary phases, is set to wrap up by the end of 2024.

Highlights for the different phases are as follows (you can view the entire Master Plan below):

Phase 1B: Foellinger Parking Lot Improvements, Playground + Picnic Area, Bike / Pedestrian Paths

Phase 2A: Relocate or Demolish Pavilion 1, Parking Lot at New Location, Bike / Pedestrian Paths, Mountain Bike Trail Reconfigurations

Phase 2B: New Zoo Parking Lot, Park Boulevard to North Entry, Stormwater Conveyance, Constructed Wetland, New Sherman Blvd. Entry, Bike / Pedestrian Paths, Mountain Bike Trail Reconfigurations

Phase 3A: Bike / Pedestrian Paths to Northwest Neighborhoods, Mountain Bike Trail Reconfigurations

Phase 3B: Shoaff Lake Enhancements, Bike / Pedestrian Paths, Mountain Bike Trail Reconfigurations

Phase 4: Bike Park, BMX Amenities, Bike / Pedestrian Paths, Mountain Bike Trail Reconfigurations

Phase 5: Day Camp Facilities, Frog Pond Enhancements, Bike / Pedestrian Paths, Mountain Bike Trail Reconfigurations

Phase 6: Picnic Area Adjacent to Spy Run Creek, Bike / Pedestrian Paths, Mountain Bike Trail Reconfigurations

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.