FWCS suspends outdoor activities due to poor air quality

FWCS Logo
FWCS Logo(Fort Wayne Community Schools)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The area’s largest school district announced Wednesday afternoon that all outdoor activities are suspended until air quality improves.

FIRST ALERT: Unhealthy air quality, low visibility continues

Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) says because of the unhealthy air quality caused by smoke from ongoing Canadian wildfires, the district has stopped all outside activities until it’s deemed safe again.

Leaders say outdoor activities may resume when air quality moves below red on the Air Quality Index. While in the red, people with health sensitivities will want to limit outdoor time.

"Think of the AQI as a yardstick that runs from 0 to 500. The higher the AQI value, the greater...
"Think of the AQI as a yardstick that runs from 0 to 500. The higher the AQI value, the greater the level of air pollution and the greater the health concern. For example, an AQI value of 50 or below represents good air quality, while an AQI value over 300 represents hazardous air quality."(IDEM)

Hoosiers can visit smogwatch.IN.gov to see current and forecasted air quality conditions.

Stay tuned to 21Alive First Alert Weather and download our weather app here for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Poor air quality is a concern again for Wednesday, June 28.

FIRST ALERT: Unhealthy air quality, low visibility continues

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Liz Braden
Smoke and some patchy fog are causing visibility to fall to under a mile at times early Wednesday morning.

Weather Forecast

Following smoke, some sun to return

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Chris Daniels
Some smoke and reduced visibility is possible again on Wednesday.

News

FA Day 62723

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY ISSUED June 27, 2023: Poor Air Quality

Updated: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT
|
By Caleb Saylor
Wildfire smoke from Canada is reducing air quality in Indiana.

Weather

As of noon Tuesday, the current Air Quality Index (AQI) in Fort Wayne is at 199, which is...

Air Quality Alert extended through Wednesday as wildfire smoke looms

Updated: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has extended Tuesday’s Air Quality Action Day through Wednesday, June 28, as the Canadian wildfire plume moves from north to south.

Latest News

Weather

Liz Braden's Tuesday morning forecast

Updated: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT
21Alive Morning News

Weather Forecast

Wildfire smoke early Tuesday morning is causing unhealthy air quality across northern Indiana...

Unhealthy air quality from thick wildfire smoke Tuesday morning

Updated: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT
|
By Liz Braden
Wildfire smoke early Tuesday morning is causing unhealthy air quality across northern Indiana and northwest Ohio.

Weather

Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) logo

Air Quality Alerts issued for Tuesday as wildfire smoke moves in

Updated: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has issued an Air Quality Action Day for Tuesday, June 27, as weather conditions are expected to move more wildfire smoke in.

Weather Forecast

Warmer air will return

Updated: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT
|
By Chris Daniels
More showers are possible for our region.

News

Liz Braden's Monday morning forecast

Updated: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:13 AM EDT
21Alive Morning News

Weather Forecast

Scattered showers will filter in at times on Monday as winds kick up out of the southwest to...

Lingering scattered rain for Monday

Updated: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT
|
By Liz Braden
Scattered showers will filter in at times on Monday as winds kick up out of the southwest to gust up to 25 mph.