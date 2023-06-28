FWCS suspends outdoor activities due to poor air quality

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The area’s largest school district announced Wednesday afternoon that all outdoor activities are suspended until air quality improves.

Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) says because of the unhealthy air quality caused by smoke from ongoing Canadian wildfires, the district has stopped all outside activities until it’s deemed safe again.

Leaders say outdoor activities may resume when air quality moves below red on the Air Quality Index. While in the red, people with health sensitivities will want to limit outdoor time.

"Think of the AQI as a yardstick that runs from 0 to 500. The higher the AQI value, the greater the level of air pollution and the greater the health concern. For example, an AQI value of 50 or below represents good air quality, while an AQI value over 300 represents hazardous air quality." (IDEM)

Hoosiers can visit smogwatch.IN.gov to see current and forecasted air quality conditions.

