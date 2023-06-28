Four new state laws to go into effect in July

INDIANA (WPTA) - Some new laws are set to go into effect starting July 1.

POLICE BUFFER ZONES:

Buffer zones come from a bill backed by police officers, and it calls for a 25-foot distance around officers when they tell you to stay back.

Officials say the law’s language has no exceptions for journalists or anyone else recording an incident.

Critics of this law believe it could make it difficult to hold police officers accountable for any wrongdoing because people would not be able to get close enough to record.

Officials say crossing that barrier will be considered a Class C misdemeanor.

ISP Sergeant Brian Walker says police are trained to gauge what 25 feet looks like.

We asked Sergeant Walker how the public would be able to estimate that distance.

“That is something that if I tell you to stay beyond it, you don’t have to define it or even understand it, you just need to listen to the direction of the officer.”

The buffer law is only one of four laws set to take effect on July 1.

WORK ZONES:

Officials say an INDOT pilot program will have speed cameras posted in four work zones across Indiana. Those cameras will mail you a warning for your first offense, then a ticket starting at $75 if you are caught going 11 miles over the posted speed limit. Officials say fines increase each time.

They also say this only applies if construction workers are present and that the program is meant to reduce construction worker deaths due to speeding drivers.

It has received some critiques from Republican lawmakers calling the program “government overreach.”

This is just a pilot program, not anything permanent Indiana drivers will see just yet.

GAS TAX:

Indiana’s annual gas tax increase will take place on July 1.

It will go up one penny to 34 cents per gallon.

Officials say the increase was supposed to expire next year, but Indiana lawmakers extended it to 2027.

Between now and 2027, that will cost drivers nearly $90 million. In 2017, the tax was raised to 10 cents per gallon to pay for road construction projects, and it increased since. Lawmakers say it is to offset inflation and a decrease in revenue from fuel-efficient vehicles.

On top of the tax, Hoosiers also pay another seven cents in sales tax.

ACCESS TO CONTRACEPTION:

Access to contraception will be a little easier for those who want it starting on the first of July, also.

Next month, pharmacists will legally be able to prescribe birth control pills, patches, and rings for up to one year. After that year, a referral to a provider will be needed.

Officials say pharmacists will be additional training if they want to dispense these forms of birth control, as well as provide patients with a self-screening risk assessment.

