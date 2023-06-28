Defiance Co. 911 director, firefighter dies on duty Tuesday

Matt Hanenkrath
Matt Hanenkrath(Defiance County, Ohio)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WPTA) - Defiance County is mourning the loss of its 911 director.

According to the local paper, The Crescent-News, 41-year-old Matt Hanenkrath died Tuesday afternoon while responding to a fire at a home in the 9400 block of Adams Ridge Road, north of County Road 424.

Defiance County officials say Hanenkrath collapsed not long after responding at the scene. They say first responders believed someone was inside the home when they arrived.

The newspaper says Hanenkrath was trying to find a way into the home before collapsing. The Defiance County Sheriff said that Hanenkrath was “conscious and alert” at the scene shortly before he was taken to a nearby hospital.

The sheriff said in the interview with the paper that Hanenkrath would sometimes respond to emergencies as the director of Defiance County 911, but he also served as the fire chief for the South Richland Fire Department. He became the county’s 911 director in 2016.

The Crescent-News says Hanenkrath leaves behind his wife and three children.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

