Crash on I-69 causes shutdown, same spot three days in a row

Authorities are responding to a three-car crash on I69.
By Emilia Miles
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Authorities are responding to a three-car crash on I69.

According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, three vehicles were involved in the crash. They say there are no injuries to report at this time.

Police say the northbound lanes are shut down. INDOT cameras show traffic is backed up to at least the Leesburg Road bridge. According to INDOT officials, the clean-up can take up to two hours.

Officers have responded to a crash in the same area the last two days as well.

CLICK HERE: Traffic moving again after crash on I69, near Goshen Road exit

Say with 21Alive News as this is a developing story.

