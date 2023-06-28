Crash on I-69 causes shutdown, same spot three days in a row

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Authorities are responding to a three-car crash on I69.

According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, three vehicles were involved in the crash. They say there are no injuries to report at this time.

Police say the northbound lanes are shut down. INDOT cameras show traffic is backed up to at least the Leesburg Road bridge. According to INDOT officials, the clean-up can take up to two hours.

Officers have responded to a crash in the same area the last two days as well.

Say with 21Alive News as this is a developing story.

