Community that Cares: Cleaning up Bear Creek Cemetery

This week on a “Community that Cares,” we meet a father-daughter duo committed to restoring a small cemetery in Dekalb county.
By Kayla Stewart
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Every Friday we highlight the “good” around town.

Jeffrey and Daisy Cook have spent countless hours at Bear Creek Cemetary over the last few months after they were hired to take on the project.

Jeffrey Cook, who is also the former township trustee, says they’ve been wanting to restore this cemetery for years now.

They say there is so much history behind these monuments.

They hope to have the work wrapped up soon.

