City not opening additional shelters for homeless amid poor air quality, leaders say

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - As smoke continues to blanket Fort Wayne and Northeast Indiana, officials have urged residents to limit outdoor activity whenever possible. But for Fort Wayne’s homeless population, seeking shelter isn’t easy.

Tuesday night, Fort Wayne resident Sally Segerson went before the Fort Wayne City Council to ask members and the city to do more for its homeless population.

“These men and women walk an average of 6 to 8 miles a day, many of them are carrying all their belongings, they are not getting into air conditioning,” Sally Segerson said. “We have people who slept through this smoke last night. They will be sleeping through it tonight. Nobody offered any relief from that. That is not the compassionate city Fort Wayne, Indiana should be.”

21Alive took her concerns to Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, who responded to her comments.

“To say that we are not sensitive to the needs and desires and wants of the homeless, I think that’s probably some misinformation being given,” Mayor Tom Henry said. “I think we do a tremendous job. Is there more to do? Certainly. Should we constantly stay on this particular challenge? There’s no question about that. But to say that we are not doing anything is an erroneous statement.”

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day because of poor air quality. Experts advise residents to stay indoors, but for those who are homeless, that’s not so easy.

So where can they go?

The City of Fort Wayne sent 21Alive this information:

The Rescue Mission has an indoor day shelter open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily regardless of outside temperature. The hours are set around their mealtimes there. That’s 7 a.m. for breakfast and 5 p.m. for dinner. Due to the shelter being in the cafeteria, this allows The Mission time to clean up and set up. The Mission has served as the lead cooling and warming station in our community. The City of Fort Wayne, Salvation Army, St. Joseph Missions Women’s Shelter, and Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network are partners in the effort as well as part of collaborative contingency planning. The City and those partners have opened facilities in the past when temperatures (hot or cold) and the heat index or wind chill factor reach dangerous levels. The Mission is a valuable partner of ours, and they are best suited for this type of service as they have professionals on staff who have experience with the homeless population and other individuals and families who are experiencing challenges. In past events, we’ve not seen shelters fill up, but we do work together in the event of that type of occurrence.

Segerson says the city should be doing more by opening additional shelters. She argues that if additional shelters are open for extreme heat and cold, they should be open during days of poor air quality.

Segerson also says that while the city has places for the homeless to go, not all who are homeless are welcome at those centers. She says many have been kicked out and asked not to return.

City officials say that shelters are typically used when temperatures reach severe levels and the city will not be using those for days with poor air quality.

