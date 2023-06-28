Alternating lane closures planned for U.S. 24 in July

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - INDOT officials announced Wednesday alternating lane closures in both directions of U.S. 24 and Old U.S. 24.

They said starting Wednesday, July 5, crews will work on repaving between Manor Woods Parkway and Lutheran Medical Parkway.

Officials say after Aug. 1, all lane restrictions will take place at night only.

INDOT leaders say between Aug. 3 and Aug. 7, the westbound U.S. 24 entrance ramp to southbound I-69 will be closed, and drivers should use northbound I-69 to take exit 305 A, then westbound S.R. 14 to southbound I-69 as a detour.

They say work is expected to be completed sometime in October.

U.S. 24 alternating lane closures (INDOT)

