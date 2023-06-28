Air Quality Alert to stay in place through Friday, leaders say

The alert has been issued for both poor air quality and high ozone levels, IDEM says
Hazy skies in downtown Fort Wayne as smoke from Canadian wildfires blows in.
Hazy skies in downtown Fort Wayne as smoke from Canadian wildfires blows in.(staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT
Indiana (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) says an Air Quality Action Day will now be in place through Friday.

Due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires, air quality across all of Indiana has been deemed unhealthy. Air quality has been improving throughout the day Thursday, with leaders forecasting a downgrade in the alert level.

IDEM says high ozone levels are also forecasted for several counties on Thursday and Friday, including all in northeast Indiana.

"Think of the AQI as a yardstick that runs from 0 to 500. The higher the AQI value, the greater the level of air pollution and the greater the health concern. For example, an AQI value of 50 or below represents good air quality, while an AQI value over 300 represents hazardous air quality."(IDEM)

Across Canada, the Associated Press reports 490 fires are burning, with 255 of them considered to be out of control.

IDEM encourages everyone to help reduce ozone by making changes to daily habits. They say you can do the following to help:

  • Carpool or use public transportation.
  • Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
  • Turn off engines instead of idling for long periods of time.
  • Avoid using gas-powered equipment.
  • Conserve energy by turning off lights and setting the air conditioner to a higher setting;
  • Use propane gas instead of charcoal when grilling outdoors;
  • Reminder: Indiana’s open burning laws make it illegal to burn trash and generally prohibit open burning, visit IN.gov/openburning for more information.

Hoosiers can visit smogwatch.IN.gov to see current and forecasted air quality conditions.

Weather Forecast

Showers possible this evening

Weakening line of storms could bring showers, breezy conditions this evening

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Leach
Severe weather is not expected tonight with hot and humid conditions again Friday

Weather Forecast

Air quality early this morning has slightly improved from yesterday, but chances for rain later...

Spotty storms for Thursday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Liz Braden
Air quality early this morning has slightly improved from yesterday, but chances for rain later in the day and a boundary coming through will help filter the air further.

Weather Forecast

Improving, but still poor, air quality Thursday

Improving air quality Thursday and Friday

Updated: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT
|
By Matt Leach
Air quality will still be poor Thursday, but far better than the past couple of days

Weather

FWCS Logo

FWCS suspends outdoor activities due to poor air quality

Updated: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The area’s largest school district announced Wednesday afternoon that all outdoor activities are suspended until air quality improves.

Weather Forecast

Poor air quality is a concern again for Wednesday, June 28.

FIRST ALERT: Unhealthy air quality, low visibility continues

Updated: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:14 AM EDT
|
By Liz Braden
Smoke and some patchy fog are causing visibility to fall to under a mile at times early Wednesday morning.

Weather Forecast

Following smoke, some sun to return

Updated: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT
|
By Chris Daniels
Some smoke and reduced visibility is possible again on Wednesday.

News

FA Day 62723

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY ISSUED June 27, 2023: Poor Air Quality

Updated: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT
|
By Caleb Saylor
Wildfire smoke from Canada is reducing air quality in Indiana.

Weather

As of noon Tuesday, the current Air Quality Index (AQI) in Fort Wayne is at 199, which is...

Air Quality Alert extended through Wednesday as wildfire smoke looms

Updated: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has extended Tuesday’s Air Quality Action Day through Wednesday, June 28, as the Canadian wildfire plume moves from north to south.

Weather

Liz Braden's Tuesday morning forecast

Updated: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT
21Alive Morning News

Weather Forecast

Wildfire smoke early Tuesday morning is causing unhealthy air quality across northern Indiana...

Unhealthy air quality from thick wildfire smoke Tuesday morning

Updated: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT
|
By Liz Braden
Wildfire smoke early Tuesday morning is causing unhealthy air quality across northern Indiana and northwest Ohio.