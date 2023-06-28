Air Quality Alert to stay in place through Friday, leaders say

Indiana (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) says an Air Quality Action Day will now be in place through Friday.

Due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires, air quality across all of Indiana has been deemed unhealthy. Air quality has been improving throughout the day Thursday, with leaders forecasting a downgrade in the alert level.

IDEM says high ozone levels are also forecasted for several counties on Thursday and Friday, including all in northeast Indiana.

"Think of the AQI as a yardstick that runs from 0 to 500. The higher the AQI value, the greater the level of air pollution and the greater the health concern. For example, an AQI value of 50 or below represents good air quality, while an AQI value over 300 represents hazardous air quality." (IDEM)

Need help understanding particulate matter and why #IDEM issues #AirQuality Action Days? Meteorologist John Welch explains.

Across Canada, the Associated Press reports 490 fires are burning, with 255 of them considered to be out of control.

IDEM encourages everyone to help reduce ozone by making changes to daily habits. They say you can do the following to help:

Carpool or use public transportation.

Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.

Turn off engines instead of idling for long periods of time.

Avoid using gas-powered equipment.

Conserve energy by turning off lights and setting the air conditioner to a higher setting;

Use propane gas instead of charcoal when grilling outdoors;

Reminder: Indiana’s open burning laws make it illegal to burn trash and generally prohibit open burning, visit Indiana’s open burning laws make it illegal to burn trash and generally prohibit open burning, visit IN.gov/openburning for more information.

Hoosiers can visit smogwatch.IN.gov to see current and forecasted air quality conditions.

